Navy Seva Vanitha Unit comes forward to help people in need

The Navy Seva Vanitha Unit (NSVU) organised a social responsibility programme on 17th March 2023, to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.

The event, which was held under the patronage of the President of NSVU, saw donation of spectacles, hearing aids and wheelchairs to the next of kin of serving naval personnel, in a symbolic gesture.

The donations were made lending ears to the requests of naval personnel facing financial hardships. Moreover, the President of NSVU handed over sanitary items to 05 women sailors, symbolizing the donation of such supplies to 50 women sailors. In addition, 02 pregnant women sailors were also donated ‘Go Carts’ on this occasion.

The Vice President of NSVU, Mrs Udeni Kularatne, executive committee members, coordinating officer, secretary and staff of NSVU were also present on this occasion.

SL Navy