Hon. Dilan Perera appointed as Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity

Hon. Dilan Perera has been appointed as Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity (21) at the Committee meeting held in Parliament.

Accordingly, Hon. Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal proposed the name of Hon. Dilan Perera whilst Hon. Gevindu Cumaratunga seconded it.



The Chair addressing the Committee stated that as the Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity, he is happy that his name was proposed by a Member of the Government where as a member representing the Opposition seconded it with no Member opposing it.

Furthermore, the Chair stated that institutions such as Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Office for National Unity & Reconciliation, Office on Missing Persons, Office for Reparations, Department of Community Based Corrections, Official Language Commission etc.. are scheduled to be brought before the Committee to discuss the way forward.

Members of Parliament Hon. A. L. M. Athaullah, Hon. Kulasingam Dhileeban, Hon. Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal, Hon. Gevindu Cumaratunga, Hon. (Ms.) Rajika Wickramasinghe, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran and Hon. Hon. Isuru Dodangoda were present at the Committee meeting held.