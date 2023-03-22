March 22, 2023
    Parliament denies approval for the Sri Lanka Law College decision to conduct examinations only in English

    The Rules under the Council of Legal Education Ordinance (Chapter 276) inclusive of the decision taken by the Council of Legal Education to make the mandatory medium of examination of the Sri Lanka Law College English, was voted against by the House March (21).

    Accordingly, 113 Members of Parliament voted against the Sri Lanka Law College decision to make the mandatory medium of examination English whilst 1 Member of Parliament voted in favor.

    The Rules made by the Incorporated Council of Legal Education with the concurrence of the Minister of Justice under Section 7 of the Incorporated Council of Legal Education Ordinance (Chapter 276) and published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2208/13 of 30th December 2020 were presented in Parliament on the 10 th of March 2023.

    The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms also did not agree to the decision taken by the Council of Legal Education to make the mandatory medium of examination of the Sri Lanka Law College English.

