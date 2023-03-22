Hon. Gamini Lokuge appointed as Chair of the Committee on Public Petitions

Member of Parliament Hon. Gamini Lokuge has been appointed as Chair of the Committee on Public Petitions on ( March 21) at the Committee meeting held in Parliame



Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena proposed the name of Hon. Gamini Lokuge whilst Hon. Jayantha Katagoda seconded it.

Addressing the committee, the newly appointed Chairman said that he will pay special attention to cases where the recommendations given earlier by the Committee on Public Petition were not implemented and take further action for that. The chair who recalled that he had previously served as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions, which plays a very important role in achieving justice for the public, said that he would dedicate himself to that in the future as well.

State Ministers Hon. Jagath Pushpakumara, Hon. S. Viyalendran, Hon. Arvind Kumar, Hon. Geetha Kumarasinghe, Members of Parliament Hon. Dilip Wedarachchi, Hon. Jayantha Katagoda, Hon. Mohammad Musammil, Hon. Velu Kumar, Hon. Waruna Liyanage, Hon. Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal, Hon. (Mrs.) Rajika Wickramasinghe and Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena attended the event as members of the committee. In addition to that MP Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumitra Arachchi was also present.