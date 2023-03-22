Hon. Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Member of Parliament appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Economic and Physical Plans



Hon. Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Member of Parliament was appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Economic and Physical Plans unanimously (21) in Parliament.

The first meeting of the said Committee was held yesterday. Accordingly, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha, Member of Parliament proposed the name of the Chair, Hon. Dhammika Perera, Member of Parliament seconded it.

As this committee deals with the monitoring of the economic policies implemented by the government and the physical planning of the country, it is expected to be implemented without party bias, Hon. Mahindananda Aluthgamage the new Chair said.

Members of Parliament Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. Harshana Rajakaruna and Hon. Sudath Manjula were present at the Committee meeting held.