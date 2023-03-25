March 25, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather forecast-25-March-2023

    March 25, 2023
    Weather forecast-25-March-2023

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

    « Sustainable economic development goals cannot be achieved unless attention is paid to mitigating climate change – Mr. Sagala Ratnayake Hon. Thalatha Athukorala, Member of Parliament appointed as the Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Children, Women and Gender »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya