Hon. Thalatha Athukorala, Member of Parliament appointed as the Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Children, Women and Gender

Hon. Thalatha Athukorala, Member of Parliament was appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Children, Women and Gender unanimously at its first meeting held on 22.03.2023 in Parliament.

Hon. (Mrs.) Manjula Dissanayake, Member of Parliament proposed the name of the Chair while Hon. (Mrs.) Muditha Prashanthi , Member of Parliament seconded it.

It was also revealed that this committee has the authority to summon institutions under the Ministry of Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment, Department of Probation and Child Care Services, National Child Protection Authority, National Secretariat for Early Childhood Development.

Members of Parliament Hon. Thissa Vitharana, Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, Hon. Mudita Prishanthi, Hon. Rajika Wickramasinghe, Hon. D. Weerasinghe, Hon. Manjula Dissanayake, Hon. (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya and Hon. Jagath Samarawickrama were present at this committee.