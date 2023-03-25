A special program for resident war heroes of Mihindu Seth Madura on the occasion of President's birthday

A special program was held by the President’s Media Division (PMD) to celebrate the birthday of President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday afternoon (24). The event was organized for resident disabled war heroes at the Attidiya ‘Mihindu Seth Madura’.



Mihindu Seth Madura is a residential care facility that offers ongoing care, attention, and support to war veterans with special needs due to debilitating injuries.

Minister of State for Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayake were present at the event and inquired about the well-being of the war heroes.



Director General of the President’s media Division Mr. Dhanushka Ramanayake, along with Media Directors Mr Shanuka Karunaratne and Mr Meesha Gunawardena, as well as Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Mr. Sudheera Nilanga Vithana, Deputy Directors, senior and other staff members inquired about the wellbeing of the war heroes and presented gifts to them.



The group also personally interacted with the war heroes and offered their assistance. A war hero was also provided an opportunity upon his request, to contact President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his mobile phone to offer his birthday greetings to the President.



This occasion was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Army Rehabilitation Director Brigadier Shiron Ekanayake, and Commandant, 'Mihindu Seth Medura' Brigadier T.S Balasooriya.