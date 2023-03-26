Government has no plans to dismantle the CSD – Sagala Ratnayake

The Government has no intention of dissolving the Civil Service Department (CSD), said Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff.

He stated that the Civil Service Department was approved as a depreciable service according to the 2015 Cabinet paper, but that period has now lapsed.

Mr. Sagala Ratnayake noted that the members of the Civil Service Department are allowed to request a service extension beyond the age of 55, enabling them to serve for up to 60 years. He emphasized that there have been no alterations to these policies and that there are no plans to modify them in the future.

Mr. Sagala Ratnayake made these statements while participating in an appreciation ceremony held (March 24) afternoon at the headquarters of the Civil Service Department in Katubedda, Moratuwa, to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of the officers of the Civil Service Department.

During the ceremony, which was chaired by the Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Premita Bandara Tennakoon, the contributions of the Civil Service Department in service to the country were recognized and appreciated.

During his visit, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake also interacted with the members of the Civil Service Department, inquiring about their work and engaging in friendly conversation. The Director General of the Civil Service Department, Major General Ranjith Kalkahewege (Retired), presented a commemorative gift to both Mr. Sagala Ratnayake and the Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Premita Bandara Tennakoon, to mark the occasion.

Following the ceremony, the Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Premita Bandara Tennakoon, and Mr. Sagala Ratnayake held a meeting with the Director General and senior officials of the Civil Service Department to discuss its future affairs and operations.

President’s media Division (PMD)