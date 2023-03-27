Parliament will meet only on the 4th of next week

This was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently (24) under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Accordingly, the Parliament will convene on April 4 th at 9.30 am and time from 9.30 am to 10.30 am has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm an order published in the Gazette Notification 2306/15 under the Order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act pertaining to amending of the CESS Tax and Two Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act published in the Gazette Notification 2320/46 and 2320/47 are to be approved following debate.

Time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. – 5.30 p.m for Questions at the Adjournment Time. Instead of the second Parliamentary week in April from 18 th to the 22 nd for 2023, it was also decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business that the Parliament will convene from Tuesday, 25 th of April to Friday, 28 th of April, the Secretary General of Parliament further said.