    Government intends resolving issues facing the construction sector as soon as possible -  Sagala Ratnayake
     The construction sector's problems will be addressed gradually as the country's financial situation improves, said Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Adviser on National Security to the President.
    Mr. Sagala Ratnayake made this statement during the meeting of the working committee on interest rates and bank recovery measures to uplift the construction sector, held yesterday (28) at the President's Office.
     
    In light of the current economic crisis, the financial problems confronting the construction industry, as well as the steps to be taken in this regard, were discussed at length.
     
    Speaking further, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake stated that it is the government's expectation to provide solutions to all the problems that have arisen in the construction sector.
     
    The current state of the financial sector was explained by Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank.
     
    This discussion was attended by Committee members, including Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga.
     
