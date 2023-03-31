Navy receives maritime interdiction and protective equipment from U.S.

The Defence Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, Colonel Anthony C Nelson symbolically handed over those equipment to Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva who represented the Navy.
The equipment were granted as part of a Defence Building Partner Capacity Programme, coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka. The items will be utilized by the Special Boat Squadron of the Navy, during Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) operations.
A group of representatives from the U.S. Embassy, Director Naval Special Forces, Captain Thusitha Daminda, and senior officers from the Navy Headquarters were also present on this occasion.