Navy receives maritime interdiction and protective equipment from U.S.

The Sri Lanka Navy received a stock of maritime interdiction and protective equipment provided by the United States, at the Air Force base Katunayake (27th March 2023).

The Defence Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, Colonel Anthony C Nelson symbolically handed over those equipment to Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva who represented the Navy.

The equipment were granted as part of a Defence Building Partner Capacity Programme, coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka. The items will be utilized by the Special Boat Squadron of the Navy, during Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) operations.

A group of representatives from the U.S. Embassy, Director Naval Special Forces, Captain Thusitha Daminda, and senior officers from the Navy Headquarters were also present on this occasion.