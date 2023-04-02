April 04, 2023
    April 03, 2023
    President launches island wide program to plant 3M jackfruit trees

    The first phase of the program to plant three million jackfruit trees across the country, under the theme ‘Guwan Hamuda Herali Perali’, was launched  ( April -01) at the Anuradhapura Air Force Base under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    This program has been implemented in conjunction with the government's food security program with the aim of creating a local and foreign jackfruit market and to promote jackfruit among the Sri Lankan people.

    Under this program, seventy five thousand jackfruit trees are expected to be planted within this year.

    The book ‘Guwan Hamuda Herali Perali’ written about the jackfruit plantation was also presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    In addition to jackfruit cultivation, this book also contains information on related products.

    Minister of State for Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, President's Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Rtd) and several others attended the event.

