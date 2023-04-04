‘Nekath Seettuwa’, the auspicious times for the New Year presented to the President

Following customs and traditions, the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’, the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year, was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe by Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake and the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (03).

Auspicious periods comprise of various timings such as the sighting of the new moon, bathing rituals for the old year, New Year's Eve, Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time, timings for cooking, working, eating, anointing, setting off for work, planting trees, and more.

This was organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Buddha Shasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Mr. Somaratne Vidanapathirana, Additional Secretary Mr. Tilak Nandana Hettiarachchi, Director (Promotion) Dr. Prasad Ranasinghe, Director of Cultural Affairs Mrs. Bhagya C. Katudeniya and several others attended this event.