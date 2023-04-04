Fuel quota increased from midnight today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed the government to take steps to increase the existing fuel quota from midnight today (04) for the New Year festive season.

As previously planned, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has ordered and received the required stocks for the increasing fuel requirement for the festival season.

Accordingly, the fuel quota for passenger three-wheelers (special) has been increased from 10-15L, three-wheelers (general) from 5-8L, motorcycles from 4L to 7L, busses from 40L to 60L, cars from 20L to 30L, land vehicles from 15L to 25L, lorries from 50L to 75L, quadric cycle from 4L to 6L, special purpose vehicles from 20L to 30L and vans from 20L to 30L.

President’s Media Division (PMD)