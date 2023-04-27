‘United Arab Emirates – Sri Lanka Business Forum and Trade Fair’ from 20th to 29th October

A preliminary discussion was held at the President’s Office yesterday (26), under the patronage of President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, regarding the “UAE – Sri Lanka Business Forum and Trade Fair.”

The event is scheduled to take place from October 20 to 29, 2023, at the RAK Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates. The Federation of Sri Lanka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Sri Lanka Tourism Industry Board are jointly organizing this trade fair under the theme of ‘Strengthening economic relations between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates in the post-pandemic world.’

The primary objective of the exhibition is to explore new opportunities for Sri Lankan business entities in the economic contexts of the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf Straits, and the Middle East, and to strengthen business relationships between companies from the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf and the Middle East and Sri Lankan companies.

Additionally, the event aims to promote Sri Lankan exports such as products and services, improve bilateral trade, investment, employment opportunities, tourism, and financial cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

During the discussion, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake advised the relevant ministries and related line agency officials to provide necessary support to the Federation of Sri Lanka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Sri Lanka Tourism Industry Board to ensure the success of the conference.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President for Strategic Affairs, Chandani Wijewardana, senior officials of ministries and government institutions, and officials of the United Arab Emirates Federation of Sri Lanka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Sri Lanka Tourism Industry Board were present at the meeting.