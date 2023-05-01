May 02, 2023
    Navy clinch women's championship at Nippon Paint Kabaddi Championship – 2023

    May 02, 2023
    Navy clinch women&#039;s championship at Nippon Paint Kabaddi Championship – 2023

    The Nippon Paint Super League Championship – 2023 worked off on the 29th and 30th of April at the Piliyandala Somaweera Chandrasiri Ground. The women's Kabaddi team of the Navy put up a spectacular performance in the final and won the championship title, defeating the Army.

    Dominating the tournament, organised by Nippon Paint, right through the Navy women's Kabaddi team recorded wins over the teams of Air Force 32 – 22 and the Army 59 – 17, to clinch the championship.

     

     

