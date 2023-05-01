Navy clinch women's championship at Nippon Paint Kabaddi Championship – 2023

Dominating the tournament, organised by Nippon Paint, right through the Navy women's Kabaddi team recorded wins over the teams of Air Force 32 – 22 and the Army 59 – 17, to clinch the championship.
The Nippon Paint Super League Championship – 2023 worked off on the 29th and 30th of April at the Piliyandala Somaweera Chandrasiri Ground. The women's Kabaddi team of the Navy put up a spectacular performance in the final and won the championship title, defeating the Army.
