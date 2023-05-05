Vesak message from President Ranil Wickremesinghe

This thrice blessed day of Vesak being most important in the Buddhist calendar, dawns with sacred significance.

While commemorating the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and passing away, it is a revered occasion, to venerate his Teachings based on the concept of compassion, by participating in activities of piety and giving of alms, through devotion to service of humanity.

At this juncture of the country’s unprecedented economic crisis, the timeless philosophy of the Buddha becomes a source of solace. Therefore during these troubled times, it is imperative to rise above all differences and join together in unity and service as espoused by the Buddha, to overcome the dangers in pursuing a life of normality. This path should be guided by the four Noble States of loving-kindness (Metta), compassion (Karuna), sympathetic joy (Mudita) and equanimity (Upekkha), as upheld in the Buddhist philosophy.

On this hallowed day, let us seize this instance of religious sanctity, and pay tribute to the Buddha’s sagacity, by uniting in solidarity to rebuild an affluent Sri Lanka. May the full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives, and guide us on the path of Sri Lanka’s renaissance.

May all beings be happy and content, as we unite to commemorate this blessed day of Vesak.