President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was in London to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, paid homage to the Buddhist temple in London May (07) and engaged in religious rites.

The President made a courtesy call on Ven. Dr. Bogoda Seelawimala Thera, Chief Incumbent of the Vihara and the Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain, and engaged in a brief discussion inquiring about his well-being.

During the meeting the Maha Sangha led by Ven. Seelawimala Thera chanted Pirith and invoked blessings on President Wickremesinghe.

The President also had a friendly conversation with the Sri Lankans who had come to the London Buddhist Temple.