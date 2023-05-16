Hon. Naseer Ahamed elected as the president of the Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Association

Minister of Environment Hon. Naseer Ahamed was elected as the President of the Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Association for the ninth Parliament held recently (10).

The special meeting to revive the Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Association for the ninth Parliament was chaired by the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka His Excellency Khalid bin Hamoud bin Nasser Al – Qahtani was present as the guest of honor and the Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at this event.

Accordingly, following the election of Hon. Naseer Ahamed, Minister as President, Minister Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka, Hon. J. C. Alawathuwala, Hon. S. M. M. Muszhaaraff were elected as Vice Presidents. Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen was elected as the Secretary whilst Hon. Ishak Rahuman and Hon. Vijitha Herath were elected as the Assistant Secretary and the Treasurer respectively.

Addressing the meeting, the Hon. Speaker stated that the Saudi Fund for Development extended a generous offer of at least 15 development loans, amounting to $425 million, which have been utilized for various projects in the domains of water, energy, health, roads, and education which has played a significant role in the construction of the PBC Highway, connecting the central and eastern provinces of Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the meeting, newly elected President Minister of Environment Hon. Naseer Ahamed stated that he wishes to work towards further strengthening and building relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia. Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament were also present at the event held.