The President instructs the legal departments to draft stringent laws aimed at preventing child abuse

The President has stressed the urgency of addressing the on-going issue of child abuse perpetrated by teachers, elders, and various segments of society. To combat such acts effectively, he has emphasized the necessity of implementing a legal framework that imposes severe punishments on offenders.

The President's decision to take action was prompted by recent incidents, including the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl who jumped from a hotel in Kalutara, as well as the abuse of 16 children by a tuition teacher in the same region. President Ranil Wickremesinghe has specifically highlighted the need to introduce a separate set of laws dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of the nation's children. To achieve this, he has called for amendments to be made to existing legislation, underscoring the importance of careful consideration during the process.

Significant adjustments are needed in the field of education. The President also highlights the importance of initiating a new discussion and raising awareness about the economic and social implications of parent-child interactions and mental health within households.

In addition to the enactment of strict laws for child protection, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also directed his attention toward implementing a separate program in both public and private institutions. This program aims to foster an understanding of a child's mind set and cultivate a society that embraces a broader perspective. The President believes that developing such attitudes within the community will contribute to the well-being of children.

