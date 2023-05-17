May 18, 2023
    May 17, 2023
    Brazil donates a consignment of medical supplies to Sri Lanka

    The Federative Republic of Brazil through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) donated to Sri Lanka a consignment of medical supplies including 10, 000 vials of regular human insulin and 08 million polypropylene tips.

     State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya received the donation of medical supplies from Brazilian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sergio Luiz Canaes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo on 17 May 2023.

    Highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between Sri Lanka and Brazil, State Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for this goodwill gesture by the Government of Brazil.

    Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs O.L. Ameerajwad and other officials participated. The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Brazil coordinated the donation.

