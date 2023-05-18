  700 students from the North visit the parliament

Accordingly, the officials of the Outreach Division of Parliament had organized a Parliament tour for the students. The students also had the opportunity to watch the Parliamentary proceedings live from the public gallery of the Parliament and to pose for a group photo in front of the Parliament complex.

Students had the privilege of meeting Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, Deputy Chairperson of Committees, Hon. Maithreepala Sirisena Member of Parliament and former President of Sri Lanka, Members of Parliament Hon. Rauff Hakeem, Hon. Sarathi Dushmantha, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Uddika Premarathne as well as the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake and Serjeant-at-Arms Mr. Narendra Fernando.

Accordingly, Vadamarachchi Kantha Madhya widyalaya, Thondaimanaru Veerakathipillayar Maha vidiyalaya, walwai kantha maha vidiyalaya, Nelliyadi Maha vidiyalaya, polikandi Hindu Tamil mixed school, Udupitti girls’ school, wigneshwara vidiyalaya, karawet welayudam maha vidiyalaya, wadamarachchi hindu ladies’ college, Meridistha Girlks College, Kottrawathai College joined in the tour.

The public gallery, which was closed due to the Covid pandemic, was reopened for school students from September 19 th last year, and thousands of students representing schools, universities and other educational institutions in the island come to visit Parliament every day. All the facilities for the visiting students are provided by the Department of the Serjeant-at-Arms of Parliament and the organization of tours and awareness workshops as well as the release of commemorative photos and videos related to them are done by the Communication Department of the Parliament.