Vote of Appreciation on retiring Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake scheduled for May 25 th

 May 26 th set aside for the Vote of condolence of the late Hon. Joseph Michel Perera  Address for the removal of the incumbent Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission scheduled for May 24 th

The Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently (11) Chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker decided on Parliamentary business pertaining to the coming Parliament week.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene from the 23 rd to the 26 th . It was decided allot time from 9.30 am to 10.30 am for Questions for Oral Answers on May 23 and 24.

Accordingly, Parliament shall meet on Tuesday 23 rd May at 9.30am and from 10.30am to 5.00pm the second reading of the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill, Order under the Port and Airports Development Levy Act published in Gazette No. 2312/67, Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act published under the Gazette No. 2312/68 67, Notification under the Excise Ordinance published in the Gazette Notification 2312/70 are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Moreover, Regulations under the Tobacco Tax Act published in the Gazette No. 2312/71, Order under the Stamp Duty (Special Provisions) Act published in the Gazette No. 2312/73, Regulations under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act published in the Gazette No.

2316/32 and Order under the Finance Act, No. 25 of 2003 published in the Gazette No. 2309/37 are also scheduled to be taken up for debate to be passed in Parliament.

Thereafter, from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government is scheduled to be taken up.

In accordance with Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission Act No. 35 of 2002 on Wednesday the 24 th of May from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm the address for the removal of Mr. J. W. M. J.P. K Ratnayake, the incumbent Chairman and the member of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, from the membership of the said Commission in terms of Section 7 of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act is also scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, time has ben allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time. Time from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Thursday 25 th May has been allotted for the vote of appreciation on the retiring Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, who will retire with effect from May 22 nd .

Thereafter from 12.30 pm to 5.00 pm Order under the Finance Act No. 25 of 2003 published in Gazette No. 2309/37, Regulations under the Finance Act No. 11 of 2004 published in Gazette No. 2312/80, and Orders under the Finance Act No. 35 of 2018 published in Gazette No. 2312/69 and 2318/53 are scheduled to be taken up for debate to be passed.

Furthermore, it was also decided to approve the Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Government of the Czech Republic for the avoidance of Double Taxation and the prevention of Tax Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income, entered into on 03 rd February 2023.

Thereafter, from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition is scheduled to be taken up.

It was also decided to set aside the entire day of Friday, May 25 th , for the vote of condolence of the Hon. M. Joseph Michael Perera, ex-M.P. and former Speaker of Parliament. Accordingly, the time from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on that day has been reserved for the vote of condolences.