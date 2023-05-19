14th National War Heroes Commemoration held under patronage of President, Prime Minister

The National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony took place May (19) at the Battaramulla War Heroes Memorial, under the patronage of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the victory over LTTE terrorism that lasted for three decades. A total of 28,619 heroes from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, and Civil Security Department (CSD) sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the motherland, while over twenty-seven thousand war heroes were rendered disabled. The ceremony was a proud expression of the nation's gratitude towards these brave individuals.

The ceremony began with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a two-minute silence observed by the President, the Prime Minister, and others in honour of the fallen war heroes.

The event commenced with religious observances and a special war drumming performance, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, and CSD who sacrificed their lives to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The commemoration ceremony was organised by the Ranaviru Seva Authority.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alas, Minister of State for Defence Pramita Bandara Thennakoon, other ministers, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary of Defence, Commanders of the three armed forces, Inspector General of Police, Director General of Civil Service Department, Field Marshal Mr. Sarath Fonseka, former commanders of the three armed forces, war heroes, and members of war heroes' families all paid their respects to the fallen soldiers by laying flowers at the War Heroes Memorial.