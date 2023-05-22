President pays last respects to Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandasiri Mahanayake Thero

President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid his last respects to the late Chief Prelate of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Aggamahapandita Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thero.

The President yesterday (20) visited the Gothama Thapowanaya Kalapaluwawa, Rajagiriya, where the remains of the Venerable Thero lay in state and paid his last respects. The President expressed his deepest condolences to the resident monks and the Dhayaka Sabha and the entire Buddhist community.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also left a note of condolence in the Special Guest Book expressing his condolences on the passing away of Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thero; a great Sangha Father who performed a unique mission for the advancement of the Sambuddha Sasana.

Afterwards, the President, who joined a discussion with the Maha Sangha of the Cremation Committee, also looked into the activities of the late Thero’s cremation ceremony.