Hemmathagama Water Supply Project, transforming the lives of 17,000 households - Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye

In a momentous event during the inauguration of the Hemmathagama Water Supply Project recently, Her Excellency R. Demet Şekercioğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye expressed her joy over the significant milestone that promises to transform the lives of 17,000 households in the area.



Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador emphasized that the project was not only a crucial initiative but also a testament to the collective efforts aimed at satisfying the thirst of thousands, promoting hygiene, enhancing health, and elevating the standard of living across the seven villages in the region.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Hemmathagama water supply project which was declared open by President Ranil Wickremesinghe recently (20).

Ambassador R. Demet Şekercioğlu extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Sri Lankan authorities and acknowledged the pivotal role played by Ballast Nedam, the renowned Dutch company now fully owned by Rönesans Holding, a prominent Turkish construction company, for making this monumental project a reality. The Ambassador hailed the collaborative partnership between Ballast Nedam and Rönesans, which brought together their mutual strengths and extensive expertise in 2015.

The Hemmathagama Water Supply Project stands as a testament to their shared objective of delivering exceptional quality and enduring value in development projects.

The Ambassador also expressed her gratitude to the team of Turkish engineers, who exhibited exceptional leadership, dedication, and expertise throughout the project, in collaboration with their Sri Lankan counterparts. She commended their unwavering commitment and selflessness, especially during the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis of the previous year, which resulted in the timely completion of the project.

The Ambassador expressed her hope that the successful completion of this project would serve as an inspiration for more Turkish companies and international partners to actively participate in Sri Lanka's development journey.

In conclusion, the Ambassador highlighted that the Hemmathagama Water Supply Project not only strengthened the friendship between Turkey and Sri Lanka but also held the promise of enriching the lives of the Sri Lankan people in numerous ways.

The Ambassador concluded by envisioning the Hemmathagama Water Supply Project as a symbol of the shared commitment towards a brighter, healthier, and more prosperous future.