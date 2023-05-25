  The address to remove the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission passed by majority vote

Accordingly, the debate pertaining to the aforementioned was held from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. While a division was called for, 123 votes were received in favor and 77 votes were marked against
Address for the removal of Mr. J.W.M.J.P.K. Ratnayake, the incumbent Chairman and the member of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, from the membership of the said Commission was passed in Parliament today with a majority of votes.
Accordingly, the debate pertaining to the aforementioned was held from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. While a division was called for, 123 votes were received in favor and 77 votes were marked against