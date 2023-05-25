May 25, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

      The address to remove the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission passed by majority vote

    May 25, 2023
      The address to remove the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission passed by majority vote

    Address for the removal of Mr. J.W.M.J.P.K. Ratnayake, the incumbent Chairman and the member of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, from the membership of the said Commission was passed in Parliament today with a majority of votes.

    Accordingly, the debate pertaining to the aforementioned was held from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. While a division was called for, 123 votes were received in favor and 77 votes were marked against

     

    « Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the new Secretary General of the Parliament, assumes her duties Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilaka appointed as the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya