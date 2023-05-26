A proper methodology should be followed while selecting beneficiaries for social security schemes - Committee on Ways and Means emphasize

The Committee on Ways and Means emphasized that a proper methodology should be followed in selecting beneficiaries for social security schemes.

This was taken into discussion at the Committee on Ways and Means Chaired by Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, member of Parliament.

The officials informed the committee regarding the “Aswesuma” welfare scheme to be implemented by the government from the first of July. Officials pointed out that welfare benefit payments will be made under 04 social categories of transitional, vulnerable, poor and extremely poor, and related allowances will also be given to the disabled, elderly and kidney patients as usual under this scheme.

It was revealed that more than 3.7 million applications have been received to receive this allowance and the people who are in real need will be given this allowance from the first day of July. The Chair of the Committee emphasized that the World Bank has indicated that 30 percent of the recipients of the Samurdhi allowance are not eligible for it and the beneficiaries for this scheme should be selected keeping that in mind.

The Committee also pointed out the need for periodic evaluation of the beneficiaries benefiting from the insurance scheme.

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Committee expressed his displeasure over the failure of the Customs Department, the Inland Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Ministry of Finance to submit the relevant reports on the due date as ordered in the Committee meeting held last week.

The Chair of the Committee emphasized to the officers to take steps to submit relevant reports and views within the stipulated period when called for by a Committee of the Parliament.

State Minister Hon. Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Members of Parliament Hon. Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Hon. W. D. J. Seneviratne, Hon. Wasantha Yapabandara, Hon. Gamini Waleboda, Hon. Ali Sabri Raheem, Hon. SMM Muszhaaraf, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna were present at the Committee meeting held.