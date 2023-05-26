Navy apprehends 08 persons engaged in light-coarse fishing in eastern seas

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the wee hours of 25th May 2023 led to the apprehension of 08 persons for engaging in light-coarse fishing and fishing using unauthorized nets in the sea area of Arisimalai, Pulmoddai. During this operation the Navy also took hold of unauthorized fishing gear and 02 dinghies used for these illegal acts.

The Navy conducts regular operations in the coastal and sea areas around the island in order to suppress illegal fishing activities performed by people. As an extension of these efforts, SLNS Ranweli in the Eastern Naval Command conducted a search operation on 25th May off Arisimalai and apprehended 08 persons with unauthorized fishing gear and 02 dinghies, for engaging in light-coarse fishing.

The suspects held in this operation are residents of Pulmoddai and Dodamgaslanda, from 33 to 61 years of age. The 08 individuals together with 02 dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kuchchaveli for onward legal action.

SL Navy