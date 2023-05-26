Navy apprehends 08 persons engaged in light-coarse fishing in eastern seas

The Navy conducts regular operations in the coastal and sea areas around the island in order to suppress illegal fishing activities performed by people. As an extension of these efforts, SLNS Ranweli in the Eastern Naval Command conducted a search operation on 25th May off Arisimalai and apprehended 08 persons with unauthorized fishing gear and 02 dinghies, for engaging in light-coarse fishing.
The suspects held in this operation are residents of Pulmoddai and Dodamgaslanda, from 33 to 61 years of age. The 08 individuals together with 02 dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kuchchaveli for onward legal action.
SL Navy