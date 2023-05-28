Navy makes Mullaitivu fishing communities aware of prevailing issues in industry

The Sri Lanka Navy on 25th May 2023 held a special meeting at SLNS Gotabaya in Mullaitivu, to make the fishing communities in Mullaitivu aware of prevailing issues in the industry.

The meeting was chaired by Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara.

In response to a request made by fishing communities in the locality, the awareness programme had been organised and it was participated by personnel from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Police, Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and 28 Presidents of Fishermen's Cooperative Societies.

During the meeting, the local fishing communities raised their concerns over poaching by foreign fishermen in their waters as well as illegal fishing practices of a handful of local fishermen. In the meantime, the Navy provided a clarification to the fishing communities regarding the collaborative efforts undertaken by the Navy, Coast Guard, and Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to combat those illegal fishing practices.



SL Navy