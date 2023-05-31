Government’s focus on digitization of data in the agricultural sector

A meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (30) between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The primary focus of the discussion was the digitization of data in Sri Lanka's agricultural sector.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of continuing the government's efforts to modernize the agricultural sector, improve nutrition, address climate change, and enhance financial security.

During the meeting, officials from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation expressed their willingness to support these activities, provided they align with the government's policies and regulations regarding financial assistance and the use of modern technology. They presented relevant information to support their stance.

The proposed establishment of a university dedicated to climate change was also a topic of attention during the meeting.

Minister of State for Finance Mr Shehan Semasinghe, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Mr Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Mr Ruwan Wijewardena, Advisor to the President on National Food Security Dr. Suren Batagoda, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva , Additional Secretaries of the President's Office Mr. Vernon Perera, Ms Chandani Wijewardena, Dr. Sulaksha Jayawardena and other officials, members of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Sarvodaya Foundation attended the meeting.

President’s Media Division (PMD