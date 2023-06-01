IMF affirms support for Sri Lanka and its people - Deputy Managing Director of the IMF says while meeting the Hon. Speaker

 The Deputy Managing Director further states that many positive groundworks being carried out in order to get the economy of Sri Lanka back on the right track is commendable

Mr. Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said today that IMF expects to provide the maximum support for Sri Lanka and its people.

Mr. Kenji Okamura conveyed this during the meeting held with Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, the Speaker and Members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business in Parliament yesterday (31).

Moreover, Deputy Managing Director of IMF stated that many positive groundworks being carried out in order to get the economy of Sri Lanka back on the right track is praiseworthy.

During the discussions held, the Hon. Speaker said to the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF that he wishes to express his gratitude to all directors led by Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government and its people, for giving leadership to support the island nation to overcome the difficulties faced during hard times.

Furthermore, the Hon. Speaker pointed out that in order to emerge out from the current crisis, tough decisions pertaining to economic stabilization had to be taken and necessary steps on that regard have been taken through the Parliament.

He also pointed out that many positive steps have been taken, such as the establishment of a Budget Office in Parliament, the introduction of an Anti-corruption Bill, and the introduction of the Central Bank Act paving way for a new economic vision with transparency.





Mr. Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, who visited the Parliament this afternoon, was received by State Minister Hon. Shehan Semasinghe, the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilaka, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Hansa Abeyratne and Serjeant-at-Arms Mr. Narendra Fernando.

Following the discussion with the Hon. Speaker, Mr. Okamura visited the Parliament chamber. He then engaged in a cordial discussion with the members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business.