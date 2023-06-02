Poson Message- May you all experience a blessed Poson festival...!

Poson Poya Day is of the highest significance to Sri Lankan Buddhists as it marks the historic arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera to our Motherland with the message of the Buddha, paving the way to create a new meaningful identity as well as a cultural renaissance.

As a country filled with pride, we have embraced the teachings and sermons of Arahat Mahinda Thera, allowing us to advance in our way of life. The profound dialogue on Dhamma and the subsequent socio-cultural and political discussions have paved the way for a self-sustaining economy, particularly in agriculture, irrigation systems, and sacred monuments.

On this auspicious occasion of Poson, I urge everyone to commit to safeguarding Buddhism and preserve the invaluable Buddhist heritage gifted to us by the arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera in our land. May you all experience a blessed Poson festival!

Ranil Wickremesinghe

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

02.06.2023