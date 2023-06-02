June 03, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Poson Message- May you all experience a blessed Poson festival...!

    June 03, 2023
    Poson Message- May you all experience a blessed Poson festival...!

     Poson Message

    Poson Poya Day is of the highest significance to Sri Lankan Buddhists as it marks the historic arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera to our Motherland with the message of the Buddha, paving the way to create a new meaningful identity as well as a cultural renaissance.

    As a country filled with pride, we have embraced the teachings and sermons of Arahat Mahinda Thera, allowing us to advance in our way of life. The profound dialogue on Dhamma and the subsequent socio-cultural and political discussions have paved the way for a self-sustaining economy, particularly in agriculture, irrigation systems, and sacred monuments.

    On this auspicious occasion of Poson, I urge everyone to commit to safeguarding Buddhism and preserve the invaluable Buddhist heritage gifted to us by the arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera in our land. May you all experience a blessed Poson festival!

     

    Ranil Wickremesinghe
    President
    Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
    02.06.2023

    « Measures are underway to launch the Climate Change University next year Julie J. Chung Ambassador of the US to Sri Lanka congratulates Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera on her appointment as the Secretary General of Parliament. »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya