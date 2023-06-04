June 04, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President expresses deep sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha, India

    June 04, 2023
    President expresses deep sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha, India

     

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and the people of India following the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha state. The accident has resulted in a significant loss of lives and numerous injuries.

    In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of India, President Wickremesinghe expressed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating incident. He emphasized that the people of Sri Lanka stand united in their sympathy and support for India during this difficult time.

    President Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. He also expressed his wishes for a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

    The President further assured the Prime Minister of India that the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka are with the families of the victims, and he hoped that they would find the strength and resilience to overcome their grief.

    President’s Media Division (PMD)

    « Julie J. Chung Ambassador of the US to Sri Lanka congratulates Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera on her appointment as the Secretary General of Parliament. South-West monsoon is likely to be gradually established across the island during next few days »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya