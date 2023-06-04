June 04, 2023
    June 04, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 04 June 2023

    South-West monsoon is likely to be gradually established across the island during next few days.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern Provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

    Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times over the Island.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

     

