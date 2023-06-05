South-West monsoon conditions are gradually establishing across the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.