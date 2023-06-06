Reducing the prices of essential drugs

Cabinet Decisions- 05.06.2023

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority established under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act No. 5 of 2015 is responsible for regulating all matters related to

imposing prices of medicines. Considering the depreciation of Sri Lankan Rupee compared to the US dollar, the Ministry of Health has given consent to escalate the maximum retail price of medicines up to 97% in several instances. As a result of the economic stabilization programme implemented by the government at present, the value of the US dollar has considerably declined.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal raised by the Minister of Health to reduce the maximum retail price of 60 medicines by 16% with effect from 15.06.2023 and review the price of medicines every three months.