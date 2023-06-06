Establishment of an independent regulatory body for the betterment of the film and television industry

Cabinet Decisions- 05.06.2023

The State Film Corporation was established under the State Film Corporation Act No. 47 of 1971 for the Promotion of Domestic Cinema and was renamed as the National Film Corporation in 1980. The film industry is facing a severe setback due to various problems and it has been recognized that there is a need to establish an independent regulatory agency to revive the film industry. Also, for the advancement of the television industry, it appears desirable to have an independent body to provide guidance and regulate the industry.

Taking into account the proposal made by the Minister of Mass Media, the Cabinet approval was granted to take necessary steps to establish an independent regulatory agency to provide necessary facilities and guidance for the development of the cinema and television industry.