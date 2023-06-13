The ninth volume of the book ''Foreign Policy Perspectives on Financial Services'' presented to the Speaker

The ninth volume of the book '' Foreign Policy Perspectives on Financial Services'' published by the Ambassadors' Forum of Sri Lanka was presented to Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker of Parliament at the Speaker's official residence June (12).

The ninth volume of the book ''Foreign Policy Perspectives on Financial Services'' edited by Sarath Wijesinghe President's Counsel consists of the contributions of 26 academics.

Invited guests including the Venerable Nalandaramaya Thiniyawala Palitha Thero, Sarath Wijesinghe President's Counsel, Prof. Pratibha Mahanama, former President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) Saliya Pieris, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana, Mr. Thumilan Sivaraj, Senior Journalist Sankha Amarjith were present at this occasion.