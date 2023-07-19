July 20, 2023
    political Current Affairs

    Navy nets Kerala Cannabis stash valued at over Rs. 11 Mn in Jaffna

    July 20, 2023
    The Sri Lanka Navy recovered over 35kg of Kerala cannabis, during a search operation conducted in the Mamunai area of Jaffna  (19th July 2023).

    The operation was conducted by the Naval Deployment Vettalakeni belonging to the Northern Naval Command in Mamunai area today. During this operation, naval personnel searched 18 packages abandoned beside a road in the area and the packages contained Kerala cannabis weighing about 35kg and 900g.

    Meanwhile, the gross street value of the seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be Rs. 11 million. The consignment of narcotic drugs has been kept in the naval custody until they are produced for onward legal proceedings.

