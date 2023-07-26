July 26, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Sri Lanka rejects the reference to TamilGenocide Remembrance Day by the Canadian Prime Minister

    July 26, 2023
    Sri Lanka rejects the reference to TamilGenocide Remembrance Day by the Canadian Prime Minister
    Media Release

     

    Sri Lanka rejects the reference to TamilGenocide Remembrance Day by the Canadian Prime Minister

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs unreservedly rejects the reference to a Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day in the statement issued on 23 July 2023 by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    Canada's continued reference to a false, distorted narrative of the past conflict in Sri Lanka is aimed solely at achieving local vote-bank electoral gains, and is not conducive to broader goals of communal harmony.

    Sri Lanka urges Canada and its leaders to support Sri Lanka in its efforts to ensure stability, progress, peace and reconciliation among all communities in all parts of Sri Lanka, as well as among communities of Sri Lankan heritage overseas.

     

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Colombo

    25 July 2023

    « The Sri Lankan Apparel Industry Receives Insights on the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles BIMSTEC Leaders Discuss Regional Cooperation and Public Health Development »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya