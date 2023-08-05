Parliament to convene from August 8 th to 11 th

 Adjournment Debate on the Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report – 2023 scheduled for the 08 th  Second Reading of the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill to be taken up on the 09 th  Adjournment Debate on the Socio-Economic Issues Faced by Plantation Community at Present on the 10 th

The Parliament is scheduled to convene from the 8 th to the 11 th of August as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business at its Meeting held on Friday, the 21st of July 2023. Accordingly, on each Parliament Day, time from 9.30 am to 10.30 am has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

On Tuesday, August 08 th the Adjournment Debate on the Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report – 2023 by the Government will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. On Wednesday, the 09 th of August, the Second Reading of the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act will be taken up from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

From 5.00 p.m. onwards, the Sri Lanka Institute of Taxation (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill has been scheduled to be taken up for Consideration.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition has been scheduled to be taken up.



On the 10 th of August, Thursday time has been allotted from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. for the Adjournment Debate on the Socio-Economic Issues Faced by Plantation Community at Present by the Opposition.

On the 11 th of August, Friday Private Members’ Motions are to be Moved from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Accordingly, the Private Members’ Motion by Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri on Disposal of garbage by Local Authorities, conducting a systematic study about King Ravana by Hon. Buddhika Pahthirana, Strict regulation of microfinance institutions and leasing companies by Hon. (Ms.) Kokila Gunawardene, Issuance of a circular outlining the methodology to be followed in school development activities by Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, Granting transfers to Sri Lankan teachers once in five years by Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, Ensuring welfare for migrant workers by Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri are to be presented.

Moreover, Time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m to taken up the Questions at the Adjournment Time