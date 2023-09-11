Young leaders educated about democracy and the parliamentary process

The Communication Department of Parliament of Sri Lanka had recently organized a workshop to educate young leaders about democracy and the parliamentary process at the Parliament premises.

In collaboration with the Parliament of Sri Lanka, PAFFREL organization had selected young leaders for the workshop. Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera was the main resource person of this workshop which was held in both Sinhala and Tamil languages.

Addressing the program, the Secretary General of Parliament appreciated the interest of more than a hundred young leaders who came to the Parliament representing many areas of the island to gain knowledge about democracy and the parliamentary process. Explaining the role of the Parliament

further, she said that the youth community has a special responsibility in bringing correct information about the Parliament to the grassroots level. Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Hansa Abeyratne, Director-Legislative Services and Communication (Acting) Mr. Janakantha Silva and the Director- Administration Ms. G. Thacchanarani delivered presentations about the parliamentary process.

This awareness workshop for the youth community was organized by the Public Outreach Section of the Communication Department of Parliament as one more step in a series of ongoing special awareness programs in collaboration with Paffrel Organization.