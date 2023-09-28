According to the constitution, the government is bound to protect Buddhism – Secretary to the President

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake emphasized that the government is bound to protect Buddhism according to the constitution.

He further mentioned that according to the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, steps have already been taken to provide necessary facilities to the students studying history as well as to doctors and professors and to establish a centre to study Sri Lankan history.

Mr. Saman Ekanayake conveyed these thoughts while attending the presentation ceremony of scroll memorandums related to the areas declared by the National Physical Planning Department through the Gazette as “Pujabhumi” yesterday morning (27) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake presented the “Puja Bhumi” scroll memorandums for 05 temples and a Devalaya with archaeological, historical as well as sacred significance.

He also requested the venerable Maha Sangha to respect the right to practice other religions freely and not to fall prey to the efforts of some to create religious conflicts in the country.

The scroll memorandum for declaring the Welgama Rajamaha Vihara as a “sacred site” was presented to the Chief Incumbent Ven. Ampitiye Seelawansa Tissa Nayaka Thero, and the scroll memorandum for declaring the Meegammana Rajamaha Viharaya which is located in the Meegammana village of Pathadumbara valley, as a “sacred site” was presented to the chief incumbent of the temple Ven. Maninggamuwe Wimala Keerthi Sri Sumanajothi Piyarathana Nayaka Thero.

Also, the scroll memorandum of declaring the Gangodawila Sri Vijayarama Rajamaha Viharaya in Kolomthota Gangodawila village as a “sacred site” was presented to the Saddharma Keerthi Sri Ven. Amunumulle Jinarathana Thero, while the Papiliyana Sunethra Mahadevi Piriwen Rajamaha Viharaya was presented with the scroll memorandum to declare it as “sacred site” to the Chief Incumbent Venerable Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Nayaka Thero.

Also, scroll memorandum declaring Minneriya Mahasen Rajamaha Viharaya as a “sacred site” was presented to Ven. Matale Udugama Saddhananda Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the temple and the scroll memorandum declaring the Medagoda Sri Siddha Sath Pattini Devlaya in Ruwanwella as a “sacred site” was handed over to the guardian of the Devalaya Ajith Shanta Bandara.

This event was graced by the presence of the Maha Sanga led by Former Vice-Chancellor of the Pali and Buddhist University, Vice-Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lankan sector of the Malwathu Chapter Ven. Prof. Ittademaliye Indrasara Nayaka Thero, Ven. Attangane Rathanasara Thero Chief Registrar of the Sri Lanka Ramagngna Chapter, Chief Prelate to Russia Ven. Prof. Pallekande Rathanasara thero Former Chief Registrar of the Amarapura Chapter and the acting Mahanayaka of the Wajirawansha sector of the Amarapura Chapter,

Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremenayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Mr. Somarathna Vidanapathirana, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Mr. S. Sathyananda and other government officials.

PMD