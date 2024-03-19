India grants USD 61.5 million for the development of KKS Port

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, says the Indian Government has agreed to provide a grant of USD 61.5 million to fully develop the Port of Kankesanthurai (KKS). This was revealed during a recent meeting between the Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva, and the Indian High Commissioner at the Ministry office.

As part of the project, a new breakwater will be constructed, and the port will be dredged up to a depth of 30 meters to accommodate deep-draft vessels.

During the discussion, the Indian High Commissioner expressed India's commitment to enhancing regional cooperation between the two nations and pledged the fullest assistance to attract more Indian tourists to Sri Lanka. He also stated that the Indian Government has designated Sri Lanka as the top travel destination for Indian tourists.

In response, the Minister conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government and his Ministry for the support provided by the Indian Government in the fields of aviation and shipping. He particularly praised the commencement of flights between Chennai and Jaffna.

Furthermore, the Minister mentioned the construction of a new terminal costing Rs. 600 million at the KKS port to cater to the convenience of Indian tourists. He highlighted that over the past nine months, a significant number of Indian tourists have visited the island.

The Minister stressed to the Indian High Commissioner that the USD 61.5 million grant will be utilized for the swift implementation of development projects at the KKS port.