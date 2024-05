President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed two new Governors for the Southern and North Western Provinces yesterday(02).

Accordingly, Mr. Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena took oath as the Governor of the Southern Province before President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning while Mr. Nazeer Ahamed was sworn in as the Governor of the North Western Province.

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake was also present on this occasion.