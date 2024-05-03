Parliament to meet from May 7 to 10

The Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that the Parliament is scheduled to meet from Tuesday 7th to Friday 10th of May. The parliamentary business related to this week have been decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on April 26th under the chairmanship of the Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, Parliament will meet on Tuesday the 7th of May at 9.30 am and time from 9.30 am to 10.30 am has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Subsequently from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Partition (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Recovery of Loans by Banks (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading) which includes provisions for the suspension of Parate Law till 15 December 2024 have been scheduled to be debated.

Also, the private member's bill titled ‘Sathya Sri Ghanapathi Bhakthi Jana Sewa Foundation (Incorporation) Bill’ is also scheduled to be presented for the second reading.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up for debate.

On Wednesday, the 8th of May, 2024 time from 09.30 am to 10.00 am has been set aside for Questions to be asked from the Prime Minister (04 Questions). Then time from 10.00 am to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers (05 questions).

Thereafter the Orders published in the Special Gazette No. 2348/48 under the Diplomatic Privileges Act and the Orders published in the Special Gazette No. 2340/02 under Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act will be taken up for debate.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Questions at the Adjournment Time (two questions) will be taken up thereafter.

On Thursday, the 9th of May 2024 time from 09.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Shop and Office Employees (Regulation of Employment and Remuneration) (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading) has been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be taken up for debate.

On Friday the 10th of May, the entire day has been allotted for the Votes of Condolence on the late Members of Parliament. Accordingly, the Votes of Condolence on the late Hon. U. L. M. Farook, Hon. Asoka Jayawardena, Hon. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera will be expressed from 9.30am to 5.30pm.