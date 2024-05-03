May 03, 2024
    May 03, 2024
    Sri Lankan Rupee has become one of the fastest growing currencies in the world.

    State Minister of Finance Dr. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the Sri Lankan rupee has now become one of the fastest growing currencies in the world.

    The minister points out that only in the first four months of this year; the rupee has achieved remarkable growth in comparison with all other currencies in the world. In the first four months, the rupee has gained 9.1% against the US dollar and has gained 12.7% against the euro. The State Minister of Finance says that the Rupee has gained 10.8% against the Sterling Pound and 11.4% against the Chinese Yuan. The minister further mentioned that the rupee has grown by 21% compared to the Japanese yen and by 9.5% compared to the Indian rupee and has grown by 14.2% compared to the Australian dollar.

