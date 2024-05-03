Sri Lankan Rupee has become one of the fastest growing currencies in the world.

The minister points out that only in the first four months of this year; the rupee has achieved remarkable growth in comparison with all other currencies in the world. In the first four months, the rupee has gained 9.1% against the US dollar and has gained 12.7% against the euro. The State Minister of Finance says that the Rupee has gained 10.8% against the Sterling Pound and 11.4% against the Chinese Yuan. The minister further mentioned that the rupee has grown by 21% compared to the Japanese yen and by 9.5% compared to the Indian rupee and has grown by 14.2% compared to the Australian dollar.