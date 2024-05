Mawanella Zahira College has contributed Rs. 3.3 Million to the Children’s Fund in Gaza, with the donation cheque being handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Ministry of Finance today (03).

The ceremony saw the presence of Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary of the President’s Fund, Mr. Sarath Kumara, along with the Principal of Mawanella Zahira Vidyalaya, A. M. Nowshad. Representing the teaching staff S.M. Nawaz, and M. S. M. Nalim, as well as Secretary of the School Development Society, M. H. Rilaf Mohammed, Secretary of the Alumni Association, S. L Mohammed Rifkan, and M. S. M. Nilardeen also participated